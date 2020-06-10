TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 70s.

