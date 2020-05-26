TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunderstorms

and showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming north around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and

heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunderstorms

and showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunderstorms

and showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and

heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming north around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

