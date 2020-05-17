TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

512 FPUS54 KBRO 171345 AAB

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

TXZ253-172100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-172100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-172100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-172100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-172100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-172100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-172100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-172100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-172100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-172100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-172100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-172100-

Coastal Kenedy-

845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather