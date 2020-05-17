TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
_____
512 FPUS54 KBRO 171345 AAB
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
TXZ253-172100-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening
and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-172100-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-172100-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening
and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-172100-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening
and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-172100-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-172100-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-172100-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-172100-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-172100-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-172100-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-172100-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-172100-
Coastal Kenedy-
845 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
