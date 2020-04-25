TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
953 FPUS54 KBRO 250856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
TXZ253-260300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-260300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-260300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ252-260300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-260300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-260300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-260300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs around
90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-260300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-260300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-260300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs around
90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-260300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-260300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
