TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
733 FPUS54 KBRO 050856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
TXZ253-060300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
drizzle in the morning, then slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ255-060300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
late evening and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and drizzle in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ257-060300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and drizzle in the morning,
then partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-060300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with slight chance of rain and drizzle
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ254-060300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
drizzle in the morning, then slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
late evening and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ256-060300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ248-060300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ249-060300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain
and drizzle in the morning, then chance of rain and drizzle in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
80s.
$$
TXZ250-060300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower
80s.
$$
TXZ353-060300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ251-060300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late
evening and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower
80s.
$$
TXZ351-060300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
