TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020
366 FPUS54 KBRO 290857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
TXZ253-300300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ255-300300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the
east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ257-300300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the east around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ252-300300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ254-300300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the
east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ256-300300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the east around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ248-300300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ249-300300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ250-300300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ353-300300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ251-300300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the
east around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ351-300300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
