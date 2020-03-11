TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

