TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
433 FPUS54 KBRO 040956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
TXZ253-050300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 15 mph
increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ255-050300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ257-050300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph
late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ252-050300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 25 mph
increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ254-050300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ256-050300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west late in the morning shifting to the
northwest 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to around
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ248-050300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
TXZ249-050300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ250-050300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ353-050300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 15 mph
increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ251-050300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ351-050300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west late in the morning increasing to northwest
25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
