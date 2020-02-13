TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

630 FPUS54 KBRO 130957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

TXZ253-140300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ255-140300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ257-140300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ252-140300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ254-140300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the late evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ256-140300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ248-140300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ249-140300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ250-140300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ353-140300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ251-140300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around

10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ351-140300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

