TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning. Chance of showers early in the

afternoon, then slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with

chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

late in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning. Chance of showers early in the afternoon, then

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with

chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny with slight

chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph late in the morning increasing

to northwest 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

chance of showers until late afternoon, then sunny with slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

early afternoon shifting to the northwest around 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

