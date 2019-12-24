TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019

_____

874 FPUS54 KBRO 240956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

TXZ253-250300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ255-250300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ257-250300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-250300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ254-250300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ256-250300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ248-250300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-250300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-250300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ353-250300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ251-250300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-250300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather