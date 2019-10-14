TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around
90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning
becoming light becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.
