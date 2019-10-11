TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
050 FPUS54 KBRO 110856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
TXZ253-120300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning, then chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning.
Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ255-120300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in
the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ257-120300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts
to around 40 mph early in the afternoon increasing to north
around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. North winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ252-120300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ254-120300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ256-120300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ248-120300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast around 20 mph late in the morning
shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ249-120300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east late in the morning shifting to the north
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ250-120300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
late in the morning shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ353-120300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ251-120300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ351-120300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 30 to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
