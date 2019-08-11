TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 101.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

113 to 118.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

113 to 118.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows

around 80.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows in

the upper 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 102.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after

midnight. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 102.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after

midnight. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

