TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019
_____
209 FPUS54 KBRO 270857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
TXZ253-280300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-280300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ257-280300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-280300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-280300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-280300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ248-280300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-280300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-280300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-280300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-280300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-280300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather