TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019

036 FPUS54 KBRO 230857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

TXZ253-240300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-240300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-240300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ252-240300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-240300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-240300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the

northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-240300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-240300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-240300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to

the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-240300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-240300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the

northeast. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-240300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the

northeast 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

