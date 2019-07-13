TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

_____

718 FPUS54 KBRO 130857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

TXZ253-140300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-140300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-140300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-140300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ254-140300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-140300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

early in the morning becoming light becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ248-140300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ249-140300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

101. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around

10 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ250-140300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ353-140300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-140300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-140300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph early

in the morning becoming light becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather