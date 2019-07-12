TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs around 100.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning
shifting to the east. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings
around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. North winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 80. Highs around 104.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning
shifting to the east. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. North
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming north
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. North winds around
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 80s. Highs around 106.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon shifting to the
southeast. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
