TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
TXZ253-260300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-260300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-260300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-260300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-260300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-260300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-260300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-260300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-260300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-260300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-260300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-260300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 90.
$$
