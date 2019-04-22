TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

