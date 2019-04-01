TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

