TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
_____
325 FPUS54 KBRO 070956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
TXZ253-080300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ255-080300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-080300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-080300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ254-080300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to
20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ256-080300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-080300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ249-080300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ250-080300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ353-080300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ251-080300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to
20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ351-080300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather