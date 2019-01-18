TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to
30 to 40 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing
to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly
clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around
10 mph late in the night. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly
clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph late in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon decreasing to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around
10 mph late in the night. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly
clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west late in the night. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest late in the night. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around
10 mph late in the night. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly
clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
