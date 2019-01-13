TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
early in the evening becoming light becoming northeast around
10 mph after midnight becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around
15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph early
in the morning.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph early in
the morning.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph early in
the morning.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in
the morning.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in
the morning.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
