TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

537 FPUS54 KBRO 212157

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

TXZ253-221500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-221500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-221500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-221500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.Christmas Day AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ254-221500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-221500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-221500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.Christmas Day AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ249-221500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ250-221500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-221500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-221500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-221500-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

