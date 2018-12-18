TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

TXZ253-190300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-190300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ257-190300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-190300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ254-190300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ256-190300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ248-190300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ249-190300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ250-190300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-190300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-190300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-190300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

