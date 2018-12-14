TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
TXZ253-150300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
TXZ255-150300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
TXZ257-150300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to around
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ252-150300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ254-150300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest
wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
TXZ256-150300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to around
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ248-150300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ249-150300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind
chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ250-150300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
30 to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ353-150300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
TXZ251-150300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest
wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ351-150300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid
50s.
