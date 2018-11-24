TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile
or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile
or less at times. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile
or less at times. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile
or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Coastal Kenedy-
114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
