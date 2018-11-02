TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 70.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph until
late afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
