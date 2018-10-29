TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

195 FPUS54 KBRO 290857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

TXZ253-300300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ255-300300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-300300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ252-300300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-300300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-300300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ248-300300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-300300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-300300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-300300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-300300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-300300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather