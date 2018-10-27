TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

770 FPUS54 KBRO 270856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

near 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs near 80.

$$

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

