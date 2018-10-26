TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
978 FPUS54 KBRO 261623
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
TXZ253-270715-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-270715-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-270715-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-270715-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ254-270715-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-270715-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-270715-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-270715-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-270715-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-270715-
Northern Hidalgo-
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-270715-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-270715-
Coastal Kenedy-
1123 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
