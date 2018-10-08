TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
468 FPUS54 KBRO 082056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
TXZ253-091500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows near 70.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ255-091500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late
evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ257-091500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the
morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-091500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ254-091500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ256-091500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Isolated showers
in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-091500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-091500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ250-091500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ353-091500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ251-091500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ351-091500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph late in the night. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
