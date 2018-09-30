TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming cloudy late in the evening

then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening,

then isolated showers late in the evening. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then isolated showers late in the evening. Patchy fog late in the

night. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening,

then isolated showers late in the evening. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers late in the evening.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers late in the evening.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers in the late evening

and overnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening, then isolated

showers late in the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

