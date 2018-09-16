TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

TXZ253-162200-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ255-162200-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ257-162200-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ252-162200-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ254-162200-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-162200-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ248-162200-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ249-162200-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-162200-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ353-162200-

Northern Hidalgo-

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ251-162200-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-162200-

Coastal Kenedy-

116 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

