TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

062 FPUS54 KBRO 120856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph early in

the morning becoming light becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph early in

the morning becoming light becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

