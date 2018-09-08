TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

80. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

80. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

