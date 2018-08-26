TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018
755 FPUS54 KBRO 260856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
TXZ253-270300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ255-270300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
TXZ257-270300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ252-270300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ254-270300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ256-270300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-270300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
TXZ249-270300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ250-270300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ353-270300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ251-270300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast
15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ351-270300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
