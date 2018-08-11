TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

