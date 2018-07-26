TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
476 FPUS54 KBRO 262056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
TXZ253-271500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-271500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-271500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-271500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ254-271500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-271500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-271500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ249-271500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-271500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-271500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ251-271500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-271500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
