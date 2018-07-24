TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018
_____
801 FPUS54 KBRO 240856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
TXZ253-250300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-250300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-250300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid to upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-250300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-250300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-250300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
TXZ248-250300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-250300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-250300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
100. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-250300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-250300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings
around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-250300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather