TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
_____
762 FPUS54 KBRO 220856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
TXZ253-230300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-230300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-230300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-230300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ254-230300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-230300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 80.
$$
TXZ248-230300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs 103 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ249-230300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs 102 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ250-230300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ353-230300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-230300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ351-230300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to
114 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
