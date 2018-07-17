TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
017 FPUS54 KBRO 170856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
TXZ253-180300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ255-180300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-180300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-180300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.
Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ254-180300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-180300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-180300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ249-180300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-180300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ353-180300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ251-180300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-180300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather