TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

_____

782 FPUS54 KBRO 160857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

TXZ253-170300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ255-170300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-170300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-170300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ254-170300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-170300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 80. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-170300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ249-170300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ250-170300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ353-170300-

Northern Hidalgo-

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ251-170300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ351-170300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather