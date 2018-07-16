TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 80. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 105.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 103.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
Northern Hidalgo-
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
