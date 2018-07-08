TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
476 FPUS54 KBRO 082338 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
TXZ253-091515-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-091515-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the night. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-091515-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the night. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ252-091515-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ254-091515-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-091515-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-091515-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ249-091515-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-091515-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-091515-
Northern Hidalgo-
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-091515-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-091515-
Coastal Kenedy-
638 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 90.
$$
