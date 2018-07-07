TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

871 FPUS54 KBRO 071232 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

TXZ253-080315-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-080315-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-080315-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ252-080315-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-080315-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-080315-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-080315-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-080315-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-080315-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-080315-

Northern Hidalgo-

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-080315-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-080315-

Coastal Kenedy-

732 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather