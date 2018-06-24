TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

831 FPUS54 KBRO 242056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

TXZ253-251500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-251500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-251500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-251500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ254-251500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-251500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-251500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-251500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-251500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-251500-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-251500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-251500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

