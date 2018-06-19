TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
993 FPUS54 KBRO 190856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
TXZ253-200300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-200300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-200300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-200300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-200300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-200300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-200300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-200300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-200300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-200300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-200300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-200300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
