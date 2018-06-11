TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

560 FPUS54 KBRO 110857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

