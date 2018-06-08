TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:04 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
548 FPUS54 KBRO 082056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
TXZ253-091500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ255-091500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ257-091500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ252-091500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ254-091500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ256-091500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ248-091500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
TXZ249-091500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ250-091500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ353-091500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ251-091500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ351-091500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
